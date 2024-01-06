Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9) and the Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at McLeod Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-64 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Panthers enter this game following an 82-52 win over Evansville on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Indiana State 64

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers picked up their signature win of the season on November 6 by securing a 78-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Panthers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Iowa is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

13.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

7.5 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Shateah Wetering: 7.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Kayba Laube: 6.8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers average 63.9 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per outing (343rd in college basketball). They have a -142 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

When playing at home, the Panthers are putting up 5.4 more points per game (68.0) than they are when playing on the road (62.6).

Northern Iowa is ceding 72.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (83.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.