Woodbury County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Woodbury County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sioux City East High School at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
