Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon has been ruled out of the Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The contest begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dillon's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Dillon has run for 613 yards on 178 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and has 22 catches (28 targets) for 223 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Packers have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Emanuel Wilson (questionable/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|178
|613
|2
|3.4
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|7
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
