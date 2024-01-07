A.J. Dillon has been ruled out of the Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The contest begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dillon's stats below.

Rep A.J. Dillon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Dillon has run for 613 yards on 178 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and has 22 catches (28 targets) for 223 yards.

Keep an eye on Dillon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Packers have one other running back on the injury report this week: Emanuel Wilson (questionable/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dillon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 178 613 2 3.4 28 22 223 0

Dillon Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0 Week 16 @Panthers 7 12 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Vikings 7 27 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.