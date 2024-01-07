The Green Bay Packers (8-8) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (7-9) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field. The Bears will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under in the contest is set at 46 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Packers matching up with the Bears, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bears vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bears have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Packers have had the lead eight times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times in 16 games this year.

The Packers have won the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

In 16 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter eight times and outscored their opponent eight times.

The Packers have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Bears have had the lead six times (5-1 in those games), have been trailing seven times (1-6), and have been tied three times (1-2).

The Packers have been leading after the first half in eight games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 16 games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.3 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.6 points on average in the second half.

