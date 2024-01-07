A victory by the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET (at Lambeau Field). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Packers rank 13th in total offense (340.1 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (344.0 yards allowed per game) this season. With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears rank 17th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 12th, allowing 317.4 total yards per contest.

Bears vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-3) Toss Up (45) Packers 25, Bears 20

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Bears Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 42.6% chance to win.

Chicago has covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread this year.

The Bears have an ATS record of 5-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

In Chicago's 16 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Games involving the Bears this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 2.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Packers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Green Bay has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Packers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, 10 of Green Bay's 16 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 45 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Packers games this season.

Bears vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 22.9 21.3 19.7 21.6 25.3 21.1 Chicago 21.9 22.6 24.9 19.9 19.0 25.4

