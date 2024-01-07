The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle between a pair of the best offensive performers in football in QB Jordan Love and pass-catcher D.J. Moore.

Looking to place player prop bets? Several of the top contributors for the Packers and the Bears will have player props on the table for this game.

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +750

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 68.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 58.5 (-113) 9.5 (-106) Justin Fields 203.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 33.5 (-113) Aaron Jones - 64.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 28.5 (-113) Jordan Love 246.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Jayden Reed - - 44.5 (-113) Christian Watson - - 32.5 (-113)

