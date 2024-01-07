Entering this week's action, the Chicago Bears (7-9) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday, January 7 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Info: CBS

Last time out, the Bears won 37-17 over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their last game.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Khalil Herbert RB Back Questionable D.J. Moore WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cole Kmet TE Knee Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Concussion Out Lucas Patrick OL Foot Questionable Patrick Scales LS Foot Questionable Kyler Gordon DB Calf Questionable Jaylon Johnson DB Shoulder Doubtful Tyson Bagent QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Out Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Full Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Rudy Ford S Hamstring Out Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah McDuffie LB Concussion Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Preston Smith LB Ankle Questionable Josh Myers OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Chest Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Questionable Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Questionable Zayne Anderson S Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Bears are putting up 331.4 total yards per game (17th-ranked). They rank 12th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (317.4 total yards allowed per game).

The Bears are accumulating 21.9 points per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.6 points per game (20th-ranked) on defense.

From an offensive angle, the Bears are posting 186.2 passing yards per game (26th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL defensively (233.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Chicago has been top-five in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks second-best in rushing yards per game (145.3) and best in rushing yards surrendered per game (84).

The Bears have registered 27 forced turnovers (third in NFL) and committed 25 turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks 13th in the NFL.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)

Packers (-3) Moneyline: Packers (-155), Bears (+130)

Packers (-155), Bears (+130) Total: 45 points

