How to Watch Bears vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a battle of NFC North opponents.
How to Watch Packers vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Bears Insights
- The Bears score just 0.6 more points per game (21.9) than the Packers allow (21.3).
- The Bears average 331.4 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 344.0 the Packers allow.
- Chicago rushes for 145.3 yards per game, 13.7 more than the 131.6 Green Bay allows per outing.
- The Bears have turned the ball over seven more times (25 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
Bears Away Performance
- The Bears' average points scored on the road (19.0) is lower than their overall average (21.9). But their average points conceded in away games (25.4) is higher than overall (22.6).
- The Bears' average yards gained in away games (305.0) is lower than their overall average (331.4). But their average yards conceded away from home (361.4) is higher than overall (317.4).
- On the road, Chicago racks up 182.6 passing yards per game and gives up 278.9. That's less than it gains overall (186.2), and more than it allows (233.4).
- The Bears' average rushing yards gained (122.4) and conceded (82.5) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 145.3 and 84.0, respectively.
- On the road, the Bears convert 40.0% of third downs and allow 50.0% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (41.9%), and more than they allow (42.9%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 20-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|W 27-16
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Atlanta
|W 37-17
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Green Bay
|-
|CBS
