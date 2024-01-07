The Green Bay Packers (8-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in an NFC North battle.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Packers and the Bears.

Bears vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 45 -160 +135

Bears vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 45 points in six of 16 outings.

The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 42.7, 2.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bears have covered the spread eight times this season (8-7-1).

This season, the Bears have been the underdog 12 times and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

Chicago has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 2-6 in those contests.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has had an average of 41.8 points in their games this season, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Packers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-8-0).

The Packers have won 40% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-3).

Green Bay has a record of 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50%).

Packers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 22.9 11 21.3 14 41.8 8 16 Bears 21.9 16 22.6 20 42.7 6 16

Bears vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

The Bears have hit the over twice in their past three games.

In NFC North matchups, the Bears are scoring fewer points (19.8) than their overall average (21.9) but also giving up fewer points (22.2) than overall (22.6).

The Packers have outscored their opponents by a total of 25 points this season (1.6 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by just 11 points on the year (0.7 per game).

Packers

In its last three contests, Green Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Green Bay has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

The Packers have played better in divisional contests, as they've put up 3.1 more points against teams in their division (26 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.9 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 22 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Packers have totaled 25 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 11 total points (0.7 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 22.5 25.3 ATS Record 8-7-1 4-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-1 5-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.1 41.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 22.7 22.4 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 3-4-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

