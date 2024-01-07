Connor Bedard Injury Status - Blackhawks vs. Flames Injury Report January 7
Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) have 11 players on the injury report, including Connor Bedard, for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) at United Center on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Seth Jones
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Connor Bedard
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Nick Foligno
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Taylor Raddysh
|RW
|Out
|Groin
|Anthony Beauvillier
|LW
|Out
|Wrist
|Tyler Johnson
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Samuel Savoie
|LW
|Out
|Leg
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Dennis Gilbert
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 90 goals (2.3 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago has conceded 147 total goals this season (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -57.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames rank 19th in the league with 118 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Its -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.