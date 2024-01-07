Blackhawks vs. Flames January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Blake Coleman and Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Calgary Flames meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Flames (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Chicago's Bedard has recorded 18 assists and 15 goals in 39 games. That's good for 33 points.
- Philipp Kurashev's 23 points this season, including seven goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.
- This season, Jason Dickinson has 13 goals and six assists, for a season point total of 19.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .875 save percentage (66th in the league), with 450 total saves, while conceding 64 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has put up a 2-13-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flames Players to Watch
- Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, collecting 30 points in 39 games.
- Nazem Kadri has chipped in with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists).
- Yegor Sharangovich's 25 points this season are via 12 goals and 13 assists.
- Daniel Vladar's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 39 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 307 saves with an .887% save percentage (61st in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|20th
|3.03
|Goals Scored
|2.31
|31st
|17th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.77
|31st
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|26.3
|31st
|12th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|30th
|12.1%
|Power Play %
|13.01%
|29th
|5th
|84.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.8%
|26th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.