Blake Coleman and Connor Bedard are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Calgary Flames meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Bedard has recorded 18 assists and 15 goals in 39 games. That's good for 33 points.

Philipp Kurashev's 23 points this season, including seven goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has 13 goals and six assists, for a season point total of 19.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .875 save percentage (66th in the league), with 450 total saves, while conceding 64 goals (4.0 goals against average). He has put up a 2-13-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flames Players to Watch

Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, collecting 30 points in 39 games.

Nazem Kadri has chipped in with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists).

Yegor Sharangovich's 25 points this season are via 12 goals and 13 assists.

Daniel Vladar's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 39 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 307 saves with an .887% save percentage (61st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 2.31 31st 17th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.77 31st 11th 31.8 Shots 26.3 31st 12th 29.9 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 30th 12.1% Power Play % 13.01% 29th 5th 84.68% Penalty Kill % 74.8% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.