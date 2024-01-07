The Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames (17-17-5) at home on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 37 games this season, and won 10 (27.0%).

Chicago is 7-17 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played 24 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 118 (19th) Goals 90 (30th) 123 (19th) Goals Allowed 147 (30th) 15 (29th) Power Play Goals 16 (27th) 19 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 2-7-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 4-3-0 record against the spread during that span.

Chicago has gone over the total in five of its past 10 games.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this matchup's over/under of 5.5.

Over the past 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.2 goals, 0.2 more than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks have scored 90 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have allowed 147 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th.

Their -57 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.