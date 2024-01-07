The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Brett Seney score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Seney score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seney 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of seven games last season, Seney scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flames last season, he attempted zero shots, but did not score a goal.

Seney produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted an 11.1% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.