Christian Watson has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bears have given up 233.4 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Watson has put up 422 yards (on 28 catches) with five TDs this season. He's been targeted 53 times, and is averaging 46.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Bears

Watson vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 28.5 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 27 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 233.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (29 total passing TDs).

Watch Packers vs Bears on Fubo!

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of nine games this year.

Watson has 9.7% of his team's target share (53 targets on 549 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 53 times this season, averaging 8.0 yards per target.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in four of nine games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

With 13 red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.