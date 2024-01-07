Cole Kmet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kmet's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Cole Kmet and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kmet's season stats include 678 yards on 70 receptions (9.7 per catch) and six touchdowns, plus three carries for two yards. He has been targeted 86 times.

Keep an eye on Kmet's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Cole Kmet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 70 678 286 6 9.7

Kmet Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 5 23 1 Week 16 Cardinals 5 4 107 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.