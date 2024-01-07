When Cole Kmet suits up for the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kmet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet has hauled in 70 catches for 678 yards and six TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 86 occasions, and averages 45.2 yards receiving.

Kmet has hauled in a TD pass in four of 14 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 5 23 1 Week 16 Cardinals 5 4 107 0

Rep Cole Kmet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.