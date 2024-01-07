Will Colin Blackwell Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
Can we count on Colin Blackwell lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Blackwell stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Blackwell scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Blackwell has no points on the power play.
- Blackwell averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
