Will D.J. Moore Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Moore's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Moore has been targeted 130 times, with season stats of 1300 yards on 92 receptions (14.1 per catch) and eight TDs. He also has four carries for 21 yards one touchdown.
D.J. Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|130
|92
|1,300
|505
|8
|14.1
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|104
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|8
|131
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|8
|230
|3
|Week 6
|Vikings
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|9
|8
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|6
|4
|55
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|5
|3
|44
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|9
|7
|96
|1
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|13
|11
|114
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|10
|6
|68
|1
|Week 15
|@Browns
|8
|4
|52
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|6
|3
|18
|0
|Week 17
|Falcons
|13
|9
|159
|1
