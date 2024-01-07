D.J. Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Moore's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Moore has been targeted 130 times, with season stats of 1300 yards on 92 receptions (14.1 per catch) and eight TDs. He also has four carries for 21 yards one touchdown.

D.J. Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 130 92 1,300 505 8 14.1

Moore Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1 Week 15 @Browns 8 4 52 0 Week 16 Cardinals 6 3 18 0 Week 17 Falcons 13 9 159 1

