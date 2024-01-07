Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 212.4 per game.

Moore has a team-high 1,300-yard season thus far (81.3 yards per game), with eight touchdowns. He has hauled in 92 balls on 130 targets.

Moore vs. the Packers

Moore vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

20 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Packers allow per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Packers have put up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Packers' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 43.8% of his games (seven of 16).

Moore has 26.2% of his team's target share (130 targets on 497 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.0 yards per target (12th in league play), picking up 1,300 yards on 130 passes thrown his way.

Moore has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 16 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (25.7% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Moore has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 13 TAR / 9 REC / 159 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

