With the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is D.J. Moore a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore's team-leading 1,300 yards receiving (81.3 per game) have come on 92 catches (130 targets) and he has scored eight touchdowns.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in six of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1 Week 15 @Browns 8 4 52 0 Week 16 Cardinals 6 3 18 0 Week 17 Falcons 13 9 159 1

