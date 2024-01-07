At Lambeau Field in Week 18, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be facing the Green Bay Packers pass defense and Rudy Ford. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 184.1 11.5 6 35 10.03

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.J. Moore vs. Rudy Ford Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore has hauled in 1,300 receiving yards on 92 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Chicago's passing attack has been struggling this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 2,979 passing yards (186.2 per game).

When it comes to total offense, the Bears rank 16th in the NFL in points (21.9 per game) and 17th in total yards (331.4 per game).

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 31.1 times per contest, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 61 times this season, ranking them 20th in the league.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 68 tackles and six passes defended.

Defensively, Green Bay has conceded 3,398 passing yards, or 212.4 per game -- that places the team 11th in the league.

The Packers are ranked 14th in the NFL in points conceded, at 21.3 per game.

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Green Bay this season.

20 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Packers this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.J. Moore vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 130 28 Def. Targets Receptions 92 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.1 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1300 68 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.3 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 505 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.