Should you wager on Darnell Mooney finding his way into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has 31 receptions (61 targets) for 414 yards and one score, averaging 29.6 yards per game.

Mooney, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0 Week 16 Cardinals 4 2 5 0

