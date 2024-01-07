How to Watch Drake vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Drake vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Drake has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 275th.
- The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 78.7 the Bruins allow.
- Drake has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake posted 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.5).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
- At home, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|L 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|Illinois State
|W 88-71
|Knapp Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/10/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.