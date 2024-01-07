The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Drake has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 275th.

The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 78.7 the Bruins allow.

Drake has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake posted 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.5).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

At home, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).

