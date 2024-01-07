The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Drake has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 275th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 78.7 the Bruins allow.
  • Drake has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake posted 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Drake averaged one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Alcorn State W 92-55 Knapp Center
12/22/2023 @ UAB L 79-78 Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 Illinois State W 88-71 Knapp Center
1/7/2024 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
1/10/2024 Indiana State - Knapp Center
1/13/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

