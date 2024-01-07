The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) look to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Belmont matchup.

Drake vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Drake vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Drake has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Belmont has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this year.

Bruins games have hit the over six out of 13 times this year.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Drake is 79th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 57th, according to computer rankings.

The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the start of the season (+30000).

With odds of +30000, Drake has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

