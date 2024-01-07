Sunday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) meeting the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Belmont Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 55th 81.1 Points Scored 78.7 97th 334th 79.2 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 270th 34.4 Rebounds 34.8 253rd 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 8.2 121st 97th 15.1 Assists 16.2 55th 268th 12.8 Turnovers 9.2 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.