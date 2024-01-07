Equanimeous St. Brown has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Packers have given up 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

St. Brown's four receptions (on five targets) have netted him 44 yards (to average 11.0 per game).

St. Brown vs. the Packers

St. Brown vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 62 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

20 players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Packers give up 212.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Packers' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), St. Brown has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has 1.0% of his team's target share (five targets on 497 passing attempts).

He averages 8.8 yards per target this season (44 yards on five targets).

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

