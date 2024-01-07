With the Chicago Bears playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Equanimeous St. Brown a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's four grabs (on five targets) have netted him 44 yards (11 per game).

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

