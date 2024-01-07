Blackhawks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 7
The Calgary Flames (17-17-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2, losers of five in a row) at United Center. The game on Sunday, January 7 starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.
The Blackhawks have a 2-7-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 23 goals while giving up 39 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.9% success rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Flames 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-225)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Flames Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 11-26-2 this season and are 3-2-5 in overtime games.
- Chicago has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- Chicago has two points (1-9-0) in 10 games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 16 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (9-5-2).
- This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 14 games and registered 13 points with a record of 6-7-1.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 10-19-2 to register 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|20th
|3.03
|Goals Scored
|2.31
|31st
|17th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.77
|31st
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|26.3
|31st
|12th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|28th
|30th
|12.1%
|Power Play %
|13.01%
|29th
|5th
|84.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.8%
|26th
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
