Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 7?
Can we expect Isaak Phillips lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Calgary Flames at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +6500 (Bet $10 to win $650.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Phillips recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.