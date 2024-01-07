When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Jason Dickinson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dickinson stats and insights

In 11 of 39 games this season, Dickinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 21.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:14 Away L 4-2 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:48 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.