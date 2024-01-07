The Chicago Blackhawks, with Jason Dickinson, will be in action Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. If you'd like to wager on Dickinson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Dickinson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Dickinson has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:49 on the ice per game.

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 39 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 39 games this season, Dickinson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Dickinson has an assist in six of 39 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dickinson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Dickinson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 39 Games 3 19 Points 1 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.