Will Jayden Reed Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Reed's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 18, Reed has 60 receptions for 681 yards -- 11.4 yards per catch -- and eight receiving touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 119 yards two touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 90 occasions.
Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/chest): 33 Rec; 520 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Reed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|90
|60
|681
|280
|8
|11.4
Reed Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|8
|4
|37
|2
|Week 3
|Saints
|7
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|21
|1
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|4
|83
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|5
|84
|1
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|8
|4
|34
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|4
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|10
|8
|27
|0
|Week 15
|Buccaneers
|8
|6
|52
|1
|Week 17
|@Vikings
|8
|6
|89
|2
