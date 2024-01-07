With the Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) playing on January 7 at Lambeau Field, Jordan Love and Justin Fields will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Love this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Justin Fields 16 Games Played 12 63.1% Completion % 61.0% 3,843 (240.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,414 (201.2) 30 Touchdowns 16 11 Interceptions 9 248 (15.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 630 (52.5) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Bears Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bears are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.6 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is 21st in the NFL with 3,735 passing yards allowed (233.4 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Bears' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 84 rushing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 70.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 29th at 42.9%.

Who comes out on top when the Packers and the Bears square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Bears rank 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (317.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago has been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,735 (233.4 per game).

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the chain on the ground against the Bears' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 84 rushing yards allowed per game and third in the league with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Chicago is 29th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 32nd at 70.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.