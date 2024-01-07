Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 212.4 per game.

Through the air this season, Fields has recorded 2,414 passing yards (201.2 per game), completing 216 of 354 attempts (61%) for 16 TD throws and nine picks. Fields also has rushed for 630 yards on 116 attempts with four touchdowns, amassing 52.5 yards per game.

Fields vs. the Packers

Fields vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 187.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 187.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has allowed three opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

14 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Packers have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Packers allow 212.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have scored 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Packers' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 196.5 (-115)

196.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has topped his passing yards prop total in seven of 12 opportunities this year.

The Bears pass on 49.4% of their plays and run on 50.6%. They are 16th in NFL play in points scored.

With 354 attempts for 2,414 passing yards, Fields is 21st in NFL play with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Fields has completed at least one touchdown pass 10 times in 12 games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has scored 20 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (57.1%).

Fields has attempted 44 passes in the red zone (32.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has hit the rushing yards over in four of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

Fields has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 22 red zone carries for 29.7% of the team share (his team runs on 54.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 20-for-32 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 15-for-27 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 19-for-40 / 166 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-33 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

