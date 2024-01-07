Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has a good matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 131.6 per game.

On the ground, Herbert has accumulated 583 yards rushing on 120 attempts (53.0 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Additionally, Herbert has added 18 receptions for 121 yards (11.0 ypg) and one receiving touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Packers

Herbert vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 41.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 41.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let four opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The 131.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled 15 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Packers' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-111)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (45.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Bears, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.4% of the time while running 50.6%.

His team has attempted 509 rushes this season. He's handled 120 of those carries (23.6%).

Herbert has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 8.6% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (18.9% of his team's 74 red zone rushes).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 12/31/2023 Week 17 18 ATT / 124 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 112 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

