Lukas Reichel will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames face off on Sunday at United Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lukas Reichel vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:08 per game on the ice, is -24.

Reichel has a goal in three of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 38 games this season, Reichel has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 38 games this year, Reichel has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Reichel has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reichel Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 2 8 Points 5 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.