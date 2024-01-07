Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Check out Lewis' stats below.
In the passing game, Lewis has been targeted five times, with season stats of 29 yards on four receptions (7.3 per catch) and one TD.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Bears have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- D.J. Moore (LP/ankle): 92 Rec; 1300 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|29
|29
|1
|7.3
Lewis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
