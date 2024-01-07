Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly MVC Power Rankings
Find out how every MVC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Indiana State
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 77-66 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: W 71-64 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Drake
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: L 87-65 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Bradley
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: W 86-60 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Evansville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: L 77-66 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: UIC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Missouri State
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 86-60 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Belmont
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UIC
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 70-64 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Murray State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 170th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 81-59 vs Evansville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Evansville
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 81-59 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bradley
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Illinois State
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: L 71-64 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Belmont
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 70-64 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
