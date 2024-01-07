Find out how every MVC team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

13-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: W 77-66 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

11-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 71-64 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Drake

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-6

12-3 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: L 87-65 vs Belmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bradley

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

10-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: W 86-60 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Evansville

Evansville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-8 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: L 77-66 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UIC

UIC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Missouri State

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-14

9-6 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 86-60 vs Bradley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Belmont

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-5 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: W 87-65 vs Drake

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UIC

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 70-64 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Murray State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-9 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 81-59 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Evansville

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 13-17

10-5 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 175th

175th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 81-59 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bradley

@ Bradley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Illinois State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-19

8-7 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: L 71-64 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-27

4-11 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 70-64 vs UIC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game