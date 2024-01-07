Sunday's contest between the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at McLeod Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-76, with Indiana State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 79, Northern Iowa 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-3.0)

Indiana State (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Northern Iowa has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Indiana State is 7-4-0. The Panthers are 7-5-0 and the Sycamores are 9-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. Northern Iowa has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Indiana State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball and are giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 228th in college basketball.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Northern Iowa averages rank 248th in college basketball, and are 2.5 more than the 32.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Northern Iowa makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

The Panthers rank 54th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 313th in college basketball defensively with 96.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northern Iowa has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

