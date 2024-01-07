The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.
  • This season, Northern Iowa has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 354th.
  • The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.
  • Northern Iowa has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Iowa scores 82.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.2.
  • The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (76.2).
  • Northern Iowa makes more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Alcorn State W 100-82 McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Missouri State W 64-62 Great Southern Bank Arena
1/7/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center
1/10/2024 UIC - McLeod Center
1/14/2024 @ Murray State - CFSB Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.