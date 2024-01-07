The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.

This season, Northern Iowa has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 354th.

The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.

Northern Iowa has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Iowa scores 82.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.2.

The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (76.2).

Northern Iowa makes more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule