How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.
- This season, Northern Iowa has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 354th.
- The Panthers' 76.8 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow.
- Northern Iowa has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Iowa scores 82.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.2.
- The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (76.2).
- Northern Iowa makes more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|W 64-62
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/10/2024
|UIC
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.