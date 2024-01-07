The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at McLeod Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-1.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Northern Iowa is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Indiana State has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Sycamores games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

