The Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -1.5 157.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

Northern Iowa has had an average of 149.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Northern Iowa's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

Indiana State's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Northern Iowa's .500 mark (6-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 7 63.6% 87.1 163.9 72.1 145 157.1 Northern Iowa 6 50% 76.8 163.9 72.9 145 146.3

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Sycamores had 18 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in MVC play.

The Panthers put up just 4.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Sycamores give up (72.1).

Northern Iowa has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 7-4-0 6-2 9-2-0 Northern Iowa 6-6-0 2-4 7-5-0

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Northern Iowa 6-0 Home Record 4-1 2-2 Away Record 2-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 89.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

