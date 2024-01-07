Best Bets, Odds for the Packers vs. Bears Game – Week 18
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (7-9) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field in a battle of NFC North opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Packers vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Packers to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (5.2 to 3).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Packers a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Packers have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-3).
- Green Bay has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (50%).
- The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (-3)
- The Packers are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Green Bay has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears have gone 8-6-2 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3-2.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- The two teams average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game, 44.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.9 points per game, 1.6 less than the over/under in this game.
- The teams have hit the over in 10 of the Packers' 16 games with a set total.
- In the Bears' 16 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (56.2%).
Aaron Jones Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|54.5
|2
|20.3
|1
Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|201.2
|16
|52.5
|4
