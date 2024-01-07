The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Packers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On offense, the Packers rank 13th in the NFL with 340.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (344 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, the Bears are generating 21.9 points per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 20th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (22.6 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bears vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-3) Toss Up (45) Packers 25, Bears 20

Place your bets on the Packers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Packers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Packers a 61.5% chance to win.

Green Bay has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Packers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

So far this season, 10 of Green Bay's 16 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 45 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Packers games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago is 8-7-1 ATS this season.

The Bears are 5-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Chicago's 16 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Bears games average 42.7 total points, 2.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 22.9 21.3 19.7 21.6 25.3 21.1 Chicago 21.9 22.6 24.9 19.9 19 25.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.