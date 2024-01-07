Packers vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 18
Scan the injury report for the Green Bay Packers (8-8), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Packers ready for their matchup against the Chicago Bears (7-9) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM .
Packers vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: CBS
The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-10 in their last game.
The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 37-17.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Isaiah McDuffie
|LB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Preston Smith
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Kidney
|Questionable
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Back
|Questionable
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Foot
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers are averaging 340.1 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 22nd on defense with 344 yards allowed per game.
- The Packers are compiling 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th, allowing 21.3 points per game.
- The Packers rank 17th in pass offense (228.8 passing yards per game) and 11th in pass defense (212.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 131.6 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, Green Bay has had to lean on their 15th-ranked running game (111.3 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Packers have forced 18 total turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +1, 15th-ranked in the NFL.
