The Green Bay Packers (8-8) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: CBS

Packers Insights

The Packers put up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 per matchup the Bears allow.

The Packers average 340.1 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 317.4 the Bears give up per matchup.

This season, Green Bay runs for 27.3 more yards per game (111.3) than Chicago allows per contest (84).

The Packers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 27 takeaways.

Packers Home Performance

The Packers' average points scored at home (19.7) is lower than their overall average (22.9). But their average points conceded at home (21.6) is higher than overall (21.3).

The Packers accumulate 333 yards per game at home (7.1 less than their overall average), and give up 338.4 at home (5.6 less than overall).

At home, Green Bay racks up 237.1 passing yards per game and concedes 222. That's more than it gains (228.8) and allows (212.4) overall.

At home, the Packers rack up 95.9 rushing yards per game and concede 116.4. That's less than they gain (111.3) and allow (131.6) overall.

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage at home (44.1%) is lower than their overall average (46%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (47.5%) is higher than overall (41.8%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota W 33-10 NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - CBS

