The Chicago Blackhawks, with Philipp Kurashev, take the ice Sunday versus the Calgary Flames at United Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kurashev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -19.

In seven of 32 games this year, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kurashev has a point in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Kurashev has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Kurashev goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 123 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 32 Games 3 23 Points 2 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.