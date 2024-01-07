Will Romeo Doubs pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Packers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has 59 catches on 95 targets for 674 yards and eight scores, with an average of 42.1 yards per game.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 30 0 Week 16 @Panthers 5 4 79 1 Week 17 @Vikings 6 3 28 0

