Will Tyler Scott Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 18?
When the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyler Scott find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Bears vs Packers Anytime TD Bets
Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Scott has posted a 156-yard year thus far (13 yards receiving per game), hauling in 16 passes on 30 targets.
- Having played 12 games this season, Scott has not tallied a TD reception.
Tyler Scott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|4
|3
|49
|0
|Week 17
|Falcons
|5
|2
|15
|0
