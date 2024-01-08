On Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (16-21), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 109.1 points per game to rank 28th in the league while giving up 111.5 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a -89 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -350 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 120.1 per outing (25th in league).

These teams score 218.6 points per game combined, 3.1 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 231.6 points per game, 16.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago is 18-19-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has put together a 14-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG DeMar DeRozan 20.5 -110 22.2 Coby White 18.5 -125 17.9

Want to place a bet on a player prop for DeMar DeRozan or another Bulls player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +50000 +25000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.